Music, in particular the traditional performance by the Bettendorf Park Band, will fill the Bettendorf air – along with fireworks, of course – this Fourth of July.
An early start
Tunes and rides, too, get an early jump on the holiday with a concert Wednesday, July 3, by country singer Adam Cunningham. Originally from Grandview, Iowa, he was a contestant on Season 13 of "The Voice."
Music will begin at 7 p.m. with Quad-City rockers Hap Hazard. Cunningham will take the stage at 9 p.m. in a free outdoor concert on the west stage near 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive.
Amusement rides will be available from 4-9 p.m., July 3. Ticket sales end at 8:30 p.m. Admission prices are: Wipe Out, three tickets; Double Lane Castle Waterslide, three tickets, and sports inflatable, one tickets.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Coolers will be allowed at the concert.
The music
As they have for several years, Jim and Carol Bowe – this time along with their grandson Cale Bowe – will perform at 6 p.m. July 4, before the traditional Bettendorf Park Band concert in the bandshell that bears the Bowe name (Jim Bowe’s father William J. Bowe, founder of Bowe Machine Co,. donated money for the bandshell).
“We have been playing for a number of years for the Fourth of July,” Jim Bowe said.
“We used to have a lot of gigs under the name ‘The American Hat Band,’” he added. Their performances include guitar, percussion and vocals.
Cale Bowe, a St. Ambrose University scholarship student, has performed in several venues along the Mississippi River as a solo act on vocals and guitar. He recently opened for Chief: A Tribute to Church.
The Bowes play a variety of music, Jim Bowe said, including "a lot of songs that everybody has heard," including “Proud Mary” and “Under the Boardwalk.”
Then the Bettendorf Park Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the bandshell.
You’ll see them before their official concert —, because they will perform during the parade. “We have a couple of members who have taken great pride to anchor our chairs to a flatbed,” said percussionist Pat Wohlford, who has been with the band for 50 years. (You’ll see Steve Sinner, a charter member of the 51-year-old group, on bass clarinet.)
The band will play patriotic numbers while people enjoy the music from lawn chairs and blankets.
Parking will be available in various areas near the bandshell and food vendors will be set up at nearby Cumberland Square, she said.
Other bands are on the schedule for July 4 too, including:
On the east stage, near Teske’s:
• Noon-2 p.m.: Cody Road
• 2-4 p.m.: Stone Flowers
• 4-6 p.m.: Hangover Rescue
• 6-8 p.m.: Corporate Rock
• 8-10 p.m.: Spam Halen
On the west stage near 18th Street:
• Noon-2 p.m.: Army Band, 42 Romeo
• 2-4 p.m.: Soul Storm
• 4-6 p.m.: Crooked Cactus Band
• 6-8 p.m.: Hap Hazard
• 8-10 p.m.: North of 40
The parade
The Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade lineup will begin at 8 a.m. at the Alter Building parking lot (23rd Street will be closed at State Street).
Ambassadors will judge the parade from the parking lot of downtown's K&K Hardware.
Parade grand marshal will be Bill Albracht, of Bettendorf. He was the youngest captain, at the age of 21, to command combat troops in Vietnam. He is the recipient of three Silver Stars for gallantry in action, three Purple Hearts, five Bronze stars and other awards for combat valor. An Augustana College graduate, he was a special agent with the U. S. Secret Service — protecting six Presidents over 25 years.
Albracht also conducted criminal investigations for the Department of the Treasury. He retired in 2001 as the assistant special-agent-in-charge of the Secret Service Washington, D.C., office.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 23rd and State streets. The procession will go east on State Street, curve around to Grant Street, head west on Grant Street to 16th Street, turn south on 16th Street, head east on State Street and end at 21st Street.
In case you missed the fun, beginning July 5, you can watch the parade on the city cable Channel 9 (95-2) and www.bettendorf.org.
“Attending Bettendorf’s Fourth of July festivities has become a tradition for many in the Quad-Cities,” said City of Bettendorf spokesperson Lauran Haldeman. “We always offer a variety of entertainment. This year is no exception, starting on Wednesday, July 3, with country singer Adam Cunningham. This is the second year Cunningham has performed," she said.
The parade is another crowd-pleaser, with floats, music and plenty of candy, she said. “After the parade, we invite everyone to the Fourth of July festival... There will be amusement rides for the kids and plenty of food, music and fireworks.”
The rest of the celebration
Other activities include:
- Mayor Bob Gallagher and city council members will serve free ice cream at the hospitality tent from noon until 2 p.m.
- Amusement rides will be featured from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Ticket sales stop at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 per single ticket or 12 for $10. Socks are required on rides.
- Admissions: Miller’s Farmland Petting Zoo (one ticket per person); petting zoo train (three tickets); zip line (five tickets); The Wipe Out (three tickets); Double Lane Castle Water Slide (three tickets).
- Arts and crafts booths
- Food and beverages
- The Quad-Cities Optimist Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., at Middle Park Lagoon
- Quad-City Skydiving Center’s parachute team with displays throughout the day and evening.
- Magician T. J. Regul will offer on-the-spot performances from noon until 6 p.m. near the petting zoo.
Bettendorf Transit Service will provide transportation to the festival from Bettendorf High School. Shuttle service will begin at noon and end at 9 p.m. There will be no shuttle service during the fireworks. There will be no shuttle service or fireworks on July 3.
Fireworks will begin at dusk July 4 at Middle Park.
