Family Museum plans

Veteran's Day project 

The Family Museum will hold a Veteran’s Day Project on Saturday, Nov. 9, to collect personal and household donations for local veterans. 

Patrons are asked to bring donations in from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the Great Hall to support those who served and protected our country. Supporters also can craft a card to thank our heroes for their service.

All items will be donated to the Quad-Cities Veterans Outreach Center, which provides assistance with housing, employment, meals and more.

These items are needed:

  • Hygiene items: shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, etc.
  • Paper goods: tissues, toilet paper, paper towels.
  • Kitchen items (foil, plastic baggies, cling wrap).
  • DVDs

All monies collected from the Family Museum’s Gravity Well during October also will be donated to the outreach center.

For more information, call 563-344-4106.

City hosts ceremony

on Veteran's Day 

A Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held  at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St, Bettendorf.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Army LTC Jeno Berta, JAG Officer.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Alderman Greg Adamson also will participate along with the commanders from the VFW, VVA and American Legion.

Light refreshments will be served. 

