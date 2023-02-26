Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley youth baseball registration for the 2023 spring/summer season is now being accepted.

To sign up, visit https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196.

Dates for tryouts and evaluations will be released soon but typically are held the final week of March or early April after spring breaks for the minors (4th/5th graders) and majors (6th/7th graders).

The general calendar always uses the first week of April to set teams in all divisions so practices can start 3-4 weeks prior to games starting. The exception is the seniors division, 15-20 years, which follows the high school baseball schedule with a late May start to games.

Games begin on or around May 1. Seasons end with a division tournament and All-Star Games. Depending on weather, all seasons should wrap up by mid-July except seniors, which ends in early August. BPV also offers a separate fall program with games on the weekends starting in mid-August and running through early October.

Players should expect to play at least a couple of games each week depending on the division. Once games start, practice time is mostly available on the weekends, decided on by each team.

The league is always looking for sponsors, volunteers and coaches, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-676-8111 for more information.

Umpires also are needed. Umpires will be compensated for work and are provided a blue BPV umpiring work shirt. There will be a training program that features a clinic with professional umpires in mid-April before the season starts. For more information, contact Steve Tappa.

More detailed information is available at BPVBaseball.com.