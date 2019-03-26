The BPV Youth Baseball Association currently is accepting registrations for all divisions of this program. This program is available for boys and girls 6-20 years and features several divisions. to register online, visit online at https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196.
Divisions include; Coach Pitch, Grades 1-3; Intro to Kid Pitch, geared for third graders and any advanced/veteran coach pitchers ready for a new challenge; Minors, Grades 4-5; Majors, Grades 6-7; Juniors, Grades 8-9; Seniors, youth 15-20 years.
The season will start with tryouts/evaluations for all but the oldest and youngest divisions. Dates, times and sites for the tryouts/evaluations have yet to be determined. All players are placed on a team with the evaluations only used for a draft by coaches to try and ensure a competitive balance. Division drafts for the coaches/teams are planned the week after the tryouts.
April is set aside for practices for all but the oldest division. Games begin in May. All-Star games are planned around the July 4 holiday and, depending on weather, all seasons should wrap up by the end of July.
All players receive a jersey, hat and baseball socks for uniforms. Baseball pants and shoes, as well as gloves are the responsibility of the participant. BPV also provides helmets and bats as well as catchers gear in the set of team equipment.
For more information about this charitable, all-volunteer organization, visit eteamz.com/BPV.
