 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf Police Chief gives awards
0 Comments

Bettendorf Police Chief gives awards

  • 0
Bettendorf police awards.PNG

A screenshot from the Bettendorf City Council live stream. Pictured are five Bettendorf officers that received awards for their response to an incident in February.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball recognized city officers at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Kimball said a seven-member award committee made up of other officers, supervisors, and two civilians, including the department's social worker, choose the honorees. The committee meets a couple times a year and brings awards to the city council one or two times a year, Kimball said. 

Five officers recognized

Five officers who responded to an incident of a woman held against her will in a vehicle with an armed man were recognized. The incident resulted in one of the officers shooting and killing the man after he shot at officers. The shooting was later deemed “reasonable and justified” by the Scott County Attorney.

According to previous coverage by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, the incident began with a call for emergency assistance by a woman who said Brian Scott threatened to kill her, her two children, and her mother.

Officers responded to an idling vehicle in Bettendorf, which held Scott and the woman. After the woman got out of the SUV, she told officers Scott had a gun concealed in the car. Despite requests to exit the car and an amicable conversation with Scott, he rolled up the SUV windows, ended the conversation, and put on his seat belt.

A Bettendorf Police SUV drove in front of the car to block it. Scott refused to step out of the car and Sgt. Zachary Thomas struck the driver’s side window with a baton, smashing the glass. Scott fired a handgun, missing Thomas narrowly. Officer Zachary Gish then fired four times into Scott’s body.

Gish was awarded the Bettendorf Police Department's Combat Cross Award for “displaying extraordinary heroism through an intelligent performance of duty while engaged in personal combat with an armed adversary where personal hazard to an officer’s life existed,” Kimball said.

Thomas was presented with the Exceptional Service Award, “for performing a remarkable police accomplishment under adverse conditions where hazard to life and limb existed or death or injury to a third party occurred.”

The awards presented were Class I awards, the highest award ranking.

Officers Zach Schwartz, Carter Himmelman, and Wyatt Flickinger were recognized as the first responders to the scene with a letter of commendation.

“You and the other officers recognized and understood the gravity of the situation, not escalating the situation, working to get the female, who was apprehensive, to exit the vehicle, making sure she was safe,” Kimball said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Officer Eric Poirier

Officer Eric Poyer received the Honorable Service Award for “a credible act in the line of duty, which demonstrated initiative and accomplishment.”

On May 24, Kimball said, Poyer responded to call that a man wasn’t breathing. Kimball said Poyer was the first to arrive on scene and initiated CPR. The man was transported to the hospital, and later released in good condition, Kimball said.

“If not for the actions of Officer Poyer, the male would have not survived,” Kimball told the council chambers.

Sgt. Andrew Champion

Sgt. Andrew Champion, who’s in charge of the traffic bureau, received the department’s Exemplary Service Award for “demonstrating initiative, dedication, and accomplishment for the betterment of the police department.

Kimball said Champion in 2018 began researching different body camera systems that would improve video quality and could better interact with squad car video systems. Champion also researched and spearheaded implementation of a license plate recognition software in conjunction with new high definition cameras throughout the city, Kimball said.

“Sergeant Champion’s dedication to advancing the technological capabilities of the Bettendorf Police Department has given officers crucial tools to proactively apprehend criminals in our city and solve crimes more quickly and effectively,” Kimball said.  

Casey Hoffmann

Kimball presented Hoffmann, Bettendorf’s city electrician, with a letter of commendation for his work installing and maintaining the high definition cameras.

Jeffrey Buckles

Buckles, a detective in the Bettendorf Police Department since 2006, was awarded the department’s Leadership Award.

“His personal dedication to the pursuit of justice has helped to make the Quad-Cities safer while bringing closure to the victims of numerous types of cases, including stolen vehicle burglaries, child sex abuse, bank robberies, and homicide,” Kimball said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PVJHS honor roll
Bettendorf

PVJHS honor roll

These are Pleasant Valley Junior High School students on the Honor Roll for the 1st quarter of 2021-2022:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News