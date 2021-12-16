Bettendorf Police Chief gives awards

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball recognized city officers at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Kimball said a seven-member award committee made up of other officers, supervisors, and two civilians, including the department's social worker, choose the honorees. The committee meets a couple times a year and brings awards to the city council one or two times a year, Kimball said.
Five officers recognized
Five officers who responded to an incident of a woman held against her will in a vehicle with an armed man were recognized. The incident resulted in one of the officers shooting and killing the man after he shot at officers. The shooting was later deemed “reasonable and justified” by the Scott County Attorney.
According to previous coverage by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, the incident began with a call for emergency assistance by a woman who said Brian Scott threatened to kill her, her two children, and her mother.
Officers responded to an idling vehicle in Bettendorf, which held Scott and the woman. After the woman got out of the SUV, she told officers Scott had a gun concealed in the car. Despite requests to exit the car and an amicable conversation with Scott, he rolled up the SUV windows, ended the conversation, and put on his seat belt.
A Bettendorf Police SUV drove in front of the car to block it. Scott refused to step out of the car and Sgt. Zachary Thomas struck the driver’s side window with a baton, smashing the glass. Scott fired a handgun, missing Thomas narrowly. Officer Zachary Gish then fired four times into Scott’s body.
Gish was awarded the Bettendorf Police Department's Combat Cross Award for “displaying extraordinary heroism through an intelligent performance of duty while engaged in personal combat with an armed adversary where personal hazard to an officer’s life existed,” Kimball said.
Thomas was presented with the Exceptional Service Award, “for performing a remarkable police accomplishment under adverse conditions where hazard to life and limb existed or death or injury to a third party occurred.”
The awards presented were Class I awards, the highest award ranking.
Officers Zach Schwartz, Carter Himmelman, and Wyatt Flickinger were recognized as the first responders to the scene with a letter of commendation.
“You and the other officers recognized and understood the gravity of the situation, not escalating the situation, working to get the female, who was apprehensive, to exit the vehicle, making sure she was safe,” Kimball said.
Officer Eric Poirier
Officer Eric Poyer received the Honorable Service Award for “a credible act in the line of duty, which demonstrated initiative and accomplishment.”
On May 24, Kimball said, Poyer responded to call that a man wasn’t breathing. Kimball said Poyer was the first to arrive on scene and initiated CPR. The man was transported to the hospital, and later released in good condition, Kimball said.
“If not for the actions of Officer Poyer, the male would have not survived,” Kimball told the council chambers.
Sgt. Andrew Champion
Sgt. Andrew Champion, who’s in charge of the traffic bureau, received the department’s Exemplary Service Award for “demonstrating initiative, dedication, and accomplishment for the betterment of the police department.
Kimball said Champion in 2018 began researching different body camera systems that would improve video quality and could better interact with squad car video systems. Champion also researched and spearheaded implementation of a license plate recognition software in conjunction with new high definition cameras throughout the city, Kimball said.
“Sergeant Champion’s dedication to advancing the technological capabilities of the Bettendorf Police Department has given officers crucial tools to proactively apprehend criminals in our city and solve crimes more quickly and effectively,” Kimball said.
Casey Hoffmann
Kimball presented Hoffmann, Bettendorf’s city electrician, with a letter of commendation for his work installing and maintaining the high definition cameras.
Jeffrey Buckles
Buckles, a detective in the Bettendorf Police Department since 2006, was awarded the department’s Leadership Award.
“His personal dedication to the pursuit of justice has helped to make the Quad-Cities safer while bringing closure to the victims of numerous types of cases, including stolen vehicle burglaries, child sex abuse, bank robberies, and homicide,” Kimball said.