Bettendorf Police Department taking applications for new police officer

The Bettendorf Police Department is taking applications to hire a new officer up until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

Individuals who are interested are required to have completed the civil service examination, complete the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, possess a valid drivers license, and meet additional requirements stated in the Code of Iowa. Applicants must have two years of full-time law enforcement experience as a sworn federal, state, or local officer at the time of hire or at least 60 semester hours at an accredited college or university.

Other requirements must included being a US citizen, reside within Scott County, the corporate limits of Bettendorf or within 15 miles of the corporate limits and have been a residence for at least six months. Applicants must be 18 years old or older and meet the physical and mental conditions.

For a full list of requirements and qualifications, interested applicants can contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be also be directed to the Bettendorf Police Department or to Police Chief Keith Kimball at 563-344-4031.