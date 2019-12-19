Bettendorf police earn top awards in No Shave November

The Bettendorf Police Department showed it is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to growing facial hair -- for a good cause -- as it competed in No Shave November.

The department produced three winners in the friendly competition, which pits Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities law enforcement agencies against one another to raise money for a charitable cause.

This year, the departments raised a total of $12,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Officers making a $30 donation to cancer awareness and research were invited to begin growing a beard Nov. 1. Organizers presented the hospital with a check and awarded beard trophy winners during a judging event Dec. 2 at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.

The Bettendorf department won more awards than any other department with these winners: Dennis Tripp – winner of the Old Fart Beard; Brian Crouch – winner of the Most Colorful Beard; and Brian Hanssen – winner of the Sexiest Beard.

In addition to Bettendorf, which fielded 26 participants in all, the annual contest included law enforcement from Davenport, Scott County, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Eldridge in Iowa; and Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Milan, Silvis, Coal Valley, Hampton, Rock Island County, and Augustana College in Illinois.

