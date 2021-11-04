Bettendorf Public Library: A year in the life of an obsessive reader

Several years ago, because of my obsessive need to read, I wanted to take the 52 books in 52 weeks challenge. That challenge led to a write up on the library website and a good number of followers interested in the good books, the mediocre books, and even the bad books that I critiqued and reviewed.

Each year since then I have continued with the challenge. Although one would think in a year like 2020 that I would far exceed my normal number of books -- it is a fact that it turned out to be my most challenging year to complete. Due to space limitations, I am only including here my 5 star favorites for the year. To see a complete list of the good, the bad, and the ugly, my 52 week list will be posted with individual reviews in its entirety on social media via Facebook and on the library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com. You can follow us on Goodreads at Bettendorf Library to keep up with all our staff favorites.