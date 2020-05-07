BETTENDORF PUBLIC LIBRARY: Always connected with the Bettendorf Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bettendorf Public Library staff and trustees value the library's role as a community resource serving as a gateway to life-long learning, offering innovative services, collections of materials, and programming. Although the library building is temporarily closed to on-site public services due to the Covid-19 virus, our talented library staff continues to provide programs and services to our community.

We miss our patrons and plan to resume on-site library services very soon. In the meantime, library staff continue to work hard to provide a broad variety of public services which are available remotely, via the library's Facebook page and website. Our staff is also available in-house (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and via email, providing personal reference services, general information assistance, readers' advisory, and access to the library's vast collection of online databases. The library's robust collection of digital materials is available to Bettendorf cardholders online, 24/7. We can even assist with U.S. Census information. Take a look at what your BPL staff continues to offer. Wishing you all good health!

* Library cards — New library memberships are available from home. Library cards are the key to accessing a wealth of e-material. Bettendorf residents can register for a card via www.bettendorflibrary.com/library-card for immediate access to online resources.