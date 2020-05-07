BETTENDORF PUBLIC LIBRARY: Always connected with the Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library staff and trustees value the library's role as a community resource serving as a gateway to life-long learning, offering innovative services, collections of materials, and programming. Although the library building is temporarily closed to on-site public services due to the Covid-19 virus, our talented library staff continues to provide programs and services to our community.
We miss our patrons and plan to resume on-site library services very soon. In the meantime, library staff continue to work hard to provide a broad variety of public services which are available remotely, via the library's Facebook page and website. Our staff is also available in-house (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and via email, providing personal reference services, general information assistance, readers' advisory, and access to the library's vast collection of online databases. The library's robust collection of digital materials is available to Bettendorf cardholders online, 24/7. We can even assist with U.S. Census information. Take a look at what your BPL staff continues to offer. Wishing you all good health!
* Library cards — New library memberships are available from home. Library cards are the key to accessing a wealth of e-material. Bettendorf residents can register for a card via www.bettendorflibrary.com/library-card for immediate access to online resources.
* Census assistance — The decennial census directly influences how more than $675 billion from 100-plus federal programs are distributed to states and localities. This impacts funding to Medicaid, school lunch programs, community development grants, road and school construction, medical services, business locations, your local libraries and much more. Help shape your community's future by responding to the 2020 Census. Visit my2020census.gov to begin. Library staff can assist with census questions at info@bettendorflibrary.com or by phone at 563-344-4175.
* Personalized help — Library staff members can provide assistance in locating information, reading advice and guidance about available services during business hours at 563-344-4175 or via email at info@bettendorflibrary.com.
* Programming — Library staff has created online storytimes, science experiments, craft sessions, chess play, and book discussion groups. Visit the Bettendorf Public Library on YouTube to access Tales for Tots, Preschool Storytime, Make a Mess with Mr. Andy and crafting for all ages. Chess club and book discussion groups are also available through the library's Facebook account.
* Books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, and music — Cardholders have access to an extensive catalog of digital offerings available 24/7. A library card is the only key needed to visit the resources listed under the Read & Research section at www.bettendorflibrary.com and get free e-books, digital magazines, music downloads, audiobooks, and online research and learning tools for patrons of all ages.
* The library will continue to explore new and exciting ways for Bettendorf to enjoy life-long learning. We encourage you to follow the Bettendorf Public Library on the website www.bettendorflibrary.com and on social media at YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up-to-date on opportunities to connect with learning and discovery in our community. We look forward to seeing your faces again and invite you to make the most of your library card until then.
