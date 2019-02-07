Did you resolve to read more this year but are often on the go and pressed for time? Bettendorf Public Library has the perfect solution for you, digital books, digital audiobooks and digital magazines. Bettendorf Public Library offers two platforms for you to access these digital materials, Overdrive and RBdigital. As a librarian, I read a lot of book reviews and patrons also make a lot of really good recommendations. My to-read pile seems to be ever expanding. It can be tough to keep up. Having access to digital books and audiobooks helps me to stay on top of my reading.
Personally, one of the ways I fit in a little more reading is with audiobooks. Audiobooks from Overdrive or RBdigital are fantastic because they download right to an app on my phone. I can listen to my book in the car and pick up where I left off while doing chores around the house. I can even do some “reading” when I’m walking the dog. I love using both of these platforms and I love telling our patrons about them.
So, let me tell you a little more about them. Both RBDigital and Overdrive offer an app through which you can access digital content 24/7 on your smartphone or tablet. Both are compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Overdrive also supports e-readers, such as Kindle or Kobo.
Through Overdrive, patrons have access to both e-books and e-audiobooks. Patrons can select a checkout period of 7, 14 or 21 days. RBDigital offers patrons access to a wide variety of audiobooks, as well as a selection of some of today’s most popular magazines. Through RBDigital, audiobooks check out for a period of 14 days and magazines have no due date at all. One of the best features of Overdrive and RBDigital is that titles automatically expire at the end of their checkout period, so there are never any overdue fines to worry about! New titles are added to the Overdrive and the RBDigital collections regularly, so check back often!
To get started, go to bettendorflibrary.com, select the “Read & Research” menu and click on the link for “Digital Books, Audiobooks, Magazines, and Music.” There you will find information about all of our digital collections and tutorial videos, as well.
If you are new to the world of smartphones, tablets and apps, and you need a little help getting started, we are happy to schedule a one-on-one “Computer Tutor” session with you. Just call the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
Here’s to reading resolutions! Happy New Year and happy reading!
