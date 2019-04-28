Free Comic Book Day is coming up Saturday, May 4 and we are going to be giving away free comic books all day in our Creation Studio. If free comic books weren’t enough, we’ve got an awesome day planned with a variety of fun programming for comic book fans of all-ages.
From 10 a.m. to noon, we are resurrecting the tradition of Saturday Morning Cartoons. We are screening a variety of super hero cartoons suitable for all ages. No registration is required, drop in and watch one or stay and watch them all. Kids, you aren’t going to believe how your parents used to spend their Saturday mornings!
For a deeper dive into issues around contemporary comics, at 11 a.m. you can join Dr. Brittany Tullis from St. Ambrose University as she discusses the evolution of comic books in the 21st century. Tullis will talk about the recent development of increased diversity and inclusive representation in comic books with a particular focus on Latin/x American comics.
It just so happens that Free Comic Book Day falls on May 4 this year and what kind of nerds would we be if we didn’t also celebrate “Star Wars Day” (May the fourth be with you) with a nod to the fandom of Star Wars. At 1 p.m., Eric Rowell, from Augustana College, will discuss the cultural and social significance of Star Wars by focusing on individual characters and examining their impacts on our culture.
Have you ever thought about making your own comic book? From 1-2 p.m. the Figge Art Museum is going to be here for an Art-to-Go class. After a brief discussion on comics at the beginning of the class, students will get a chance to develop their own work in a hands-on activity. There is no cost for this program and materials are provided. Limited spots are available so registration is required. The class is best suited for children ages 10 or older. You can register online at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/1874597, by calling 563-344-4175, or at any service desk in the Library.
A special thank you to In This Issue Comics and the Friends of the Bettendorf Library for their support for Free Comic Book Day.
While this is going to be an awesome celebration, don’t forget we have free graphic novels and manga available for checkout every day at the library!
