Bettendorf Public Library: Grow with your library

Are you looking for something new to grow in your garden or plant containers this summer? Beginning May 9, community members are invited to test out their green thumb with free seeds from our brand-new seed exchange at Bettendorf Public Library. This new service will allow interested community members the opportunity to pick out a few different seed packets, including varieties of popular flowers and vegetables. All packets will contain information on seed type and preferred growing conditions. Our seed-exchange is designed to be a community engagement project, so we are also inviting participants to return harvested seeds at the end of the growing season. Returned seeds will be used in next year’s exchange. A very special thank you to the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library for providing funding, and to both Seed Savers Exchange and Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds for their generosity in providing seed donations to help get us started.

For those interested in participating, but hesitant to tackle gardening from scratch, we would like to do some plugging on how our materials can help you get started. Inside the library you will find gardening resources for readers of all ages. We have DVDs, magazines, and books that will provide you with the expert insights and tips you need for a successful growing season. You can find material on how to mix the perfect garden soil, fix common gardening problems, and even suggestions on creative ways to use what you grow.

If you are unable to make it into the library, we still have you covered. Our virtual library is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The following digital resources are accessible on most smartphones, tablets, or computers with an internet connection. With Libby, you can find dozens of informational e-books that tackle all things gardening. On Flipster, a digital magazine platform, there are several magazines that have monthly columns on gardening and decorating with flowers. Speaking of crafting, find a variety of guided video tutorials on how to make impressive artwork with your flowers on Creativebug. With Kanopy, a service that allows cardholders to stream movies and TV shows, there are plenty of gardening-related titles to choose from. Remember, these wonderful digital resources are all free to access with your Bettendorf Public Library card.

In addition to having the seed exchange at the library, we will also be taking a portion of the seed collection with us to our pop-up events throughout Bettendorf. We look forward to sharing the seed library with the community and encourage anyone interested to call the Information Desk at 563-344-4179 or stop by for further information.

