September is upon us and at the library, this means Library Card Sign-up Month!
The Bettendorf Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries across the country in this annual celebration of all that your public library has to offer, which you can access using your free library card. Print materials available at the library put students on the path to academic achievement and encourage patrons of all ages to pursue lifelong learning in their areas of interest.
Use your library card to access our subscription databases where electronic opportunities abound: build your family tree using HeritageQuest Online or Ancestry Library Edition, build your computer skills or practice standardized assessment and employment tests using Learning Express Library, build your financial portfolio using tools from Morningstar and ValueLine.
Library programs are a chance to join your friends — or make new ones — and listen to music at Brown Bag Lunch or Trax from the Stax, learn about local and global affairs at Community Connections or World Affairs Council, or discuss what you’re reading at one of the library’s many book clubs. Just want to relax? We have movies, magazines, and music CDs galore!
But more than the materials, the computers, or the programs, what is at the heart of any public library is the community it serves. That’s why we are so excited that as part of this year’s Library Card Sign-up Month celebration, we will release three new limited-edition library cards, designed and selected by you, and generously provided by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
Bettendorf residents submitted more than 50 original library card designs during National Library Week in April, and in July nearly 500 votes were cast to select a winning design in each of three age categories. Beginning Sept. 1, the designs you’ve selected will be available for issue at the Bettendorf Public Library. There is no charge for new or replacement cards, just stop by any library service desk with your photo ID and proof of residential address. Congratulations to our three winning designers: Kelly Schnell (adult), Carsten Gammel (teen/tween), and Luna Krauss (youth).
Library Card Sign-up Month also marks the return of our popular fine forgiveness program, Food for Fines. Throughout the month of September, we will waive $1 in overdue fines off your account for every non-perishable, non-expired food item donated at the Library. New, unused toiletry items are also accepted. There is no limit to the number of items you can donate or the amount of overdue fines we will waive (charges for lost or damaged items are not eligible for fine forgiveness, additional exclusions may apply). Donations benefit the Bettendorf Community Food Pantry.
So if you don’t already have a library card, sign up this month. Of course, if you do have one, make sure you take full advantage of all your library has to offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.