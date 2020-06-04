BETTENDORF PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library offers summer reading program

I often mention there are only two types of slides I want children to go down during the summer: playground slides and water slides. The kind of slide I want them to avoid is the proverbial “summer slide.” The summer slide is a decrease in reading ability as well as other academic skills that can happen over the summer months. Due to the pandemic, this is even more of a concern this summer as students may not be engaging in as many educational activities, such as summer camps, trips to the museum or zoo, or other in-person summer programs.
So, what can you do to prevent summer learning loss? You can start by participating in the Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which started June 1 and ends August 1. Reading or listening to someone read as little as 20 minutes a day can help a child strengthen and maintain reading skills. The library’s Summer Reading Program encourages and motivates everyone to read over the summer. Our reading challenges are for all ages, including babies, kids, teens, and adults. There are specific goals for each age group to meet in order to receive rewards and enter their name into a raffle. The great news is that you have the option to sign up from the comfort of your own home at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/reading-programs. You can also choose to pick up a printed reading log at the library.
Our theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story.” While many of us will not be traveling or visiting lots of people during the summer as we usually do, it is important to remember that we can go anywhere and meet anyone in the books we read. We just need to imagine. You can read books you own, books you have picked up from our curbside pick-up service at the library, or books you have downloaded from our library’s eBook collection online.
In addition to our Summer Reading Program’s reading goals, we also want to keep our community engaged and exploring learning opportunities. While our in-person programs are not happening right now, you can enjoy new virtual programming by visiting our website at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs and http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs. We have online storytimes, Lego challenges, grab-and-go crafts, online chess clubs, and virtual performances from various entertainers and educators. Children can even write their own stories and submit them to the library at storytime@bettendorf.org. Their stories may be selected to be animated and shown online.
This summer isn’t going to be like other summers, but it can still be fun. Take advantage of the Bettendorf Public Library’s learning opportunities, including not just virtual programming, but online crafting or DIY resources, free online tutoring or career help, and online language instruction. Explore these offerings and more at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/do-research-online. We should all take this summer to continue reading, learning, and imagining our stories.
