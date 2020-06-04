BETTENDORF PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library offers summer reading program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I often mention there are only two types of slides I want children to go down during the summer: playground slides and water slides. The kind of slide I want them to avoid is the proverbial “summer slide.” The summer slide is a decrease in reading ability as well as other academic skills that can happen over the summer months. Due to the pandemic, this is even more of a concern this summer as students may not be engaging in as many educational activities, such as summer camps, trips to the museum or zoo, or other in-person summer programs.

So, what can you do to prevent summer learning loss? You can start by participating in the Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which started June 1 and ends August 1. Reading or listening to someone read as little as 20 minutes a day can help a child strengthen and maintain reading skills. The library’s Summer Reading Program encourages and motivates everyone to read over the summer. Our reading challenges are for all ages, including babies, kids, teens, and adults. There are specific goals for each age group to meet in order to receive rewards and enter their name into a raffle. The great news is that you have the option to sign up from the comfort of your own home at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/reading-programs. You can also choose to pick up a printed reading log at the library.