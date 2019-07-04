If you are a regular patron of the Bettendorf Public Library, you are likely aware of the many great items and services we have to offer. Each month we add new releases, best-sellers, and requested items to our book collection. If there is an item not available in our library, we are happy to try to track it down for you through the inter-library loan process.
Of course, we offer much more than books. The library has many popular magazine titles, the newest and most popular movies on DVD and Blu-ray, an extensive range of music CDs, a growing collection of audiobooks, and a number of online resources, to name a few.
We strive to offer a diverse spectrum of innovative services, materials and programming. In order to help ensure that we can allow as many community members as possible to enjoy these benefits, we are happy to offer outreach services to the community of Bettendorf.
What is outreach in the public library setting? Outreach generally refers to the promotion and delivery of services outside the physical walls of a library. Outreach services can take many different forms. The library pop-up station at our summer concert series, the library booth at various events around town, delivery to homebound citizens of Bettendorf, deposit collections at assisted living facilities, special programming at local schools, and technology courses off-site for senior citizens are just some of the ways we have focused on outreach.
To provide an example of how our pop-up library works, we recently visited with a number of patrons at Planet Funk Con, a large weekend-long event that was held at the TBK Bank Sports Complex. We brought equipment to perform library card sign-ups, materials for checkout, information on our services and upcoming programs, and a craft activity that allowed us to promote our makerspace, The Creation Studio. These interactions allow us to keep the public up-to-date on our offerings and upcoming activities, and also demonstrates how we can help meet their needs.
While it’s nice to promote our library and meet the public, outreach is also vital in our effort to make library services available to all community members. We provide home delivery to patrons that are temporarily or permanently homebound. We’re happy to locate books of interest, and can also demonstrate how to use alternate formats for the visually impaired. In addition, we take items to assisted living facilities each month to allow the residents access to a variety of materials from our collection.
If you are interested in a Bettendorf Public Library pop-up at your event, or are a homebound citizen of Bettendorf in need of outreach services, please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Cody Noble, at cnoble@bettendorf.org, or call 563-344-4187.
