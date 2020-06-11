Bettendorf Public Library opens up more services
The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up more services. It will operate regular summer hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays with select hours for vulnerable populations and those 65 years and older.
Circulation Services
* On-demand holds pick-up, independent patron access to all library collection areas and use of automated check-out stations and on-site online catalog stations have resumed.
* No-contact Curbside Pickup Service of reserved items is continuing as an enhanced courtesy service option for pick-up/check-out of library materials, as requested.
* Select Service Hours for vulnerable populations and patrons 65 years and older are 9-10 a.m. daily.
* Cash-free payments are continuing
* To apply for a Bettendorf Public Library card go online at bettendorflibrary.com. Card registrations/renewals are available online or by phone only.
Information and Youth Services
* Assistance with reference, general information and U.S. Census applications is available by phone during regular hours of operation for Adult Services at 563-344-4179, for Youth Services at 563-344-4178, or by email @ info@bettendorflibrary.org.
* Public access computers are available for use with a minimum six-foot separation for a single two-hour session per patron, per day. Patrons may reserve computer sessions one day in advance.
* A robust collection of digital materials, e- books, e-magazines and music downloads can be accessed remotely at bettendorflibrary.com/digital-content.
* Online public program schedules will continue to temporarily replace live in-person program activities. Online youth programs can be found on the library website at bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs and adult programming can be found at bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs.
No-contact Curbside Pick-up Service
*The library will continue to offer walk-up No-Contact Curbside Pick-up Service to Bettendorf Library cardholders. This service is available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Hold requests for this service do not include library kits such as board games and puzzles, tablets or Playaway views and launchpads.
*Hold requests for items can be placed online, through the library’s website at bettendorflibrary.com. Click on library account to log in using a Bettendorf Public Library card. Patrons also can call the Bettendorf Public Library for personal assistance in reserving items.
*Pick-up Notification: Once the patron receives notice the hold is available for pickup, they may call the library between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays to schedule a time to pick-up materials. Patrons should provide advance notice of pick-up times.
*Walk-up materials pick-up stations will be set up outside the library at a designated pickup area in the 18th Street parking lot. Staff will place marked/bagged items checked out to the patron’s card on tables at the scheduled pick-up time. Each bag will be marked with the first four letters of the patron’s last name and last four digits of the patron’s library card. Patrons will retrieve items from the walk-up holds station at pre-arranged appointment times.
* Returned materials will not be accepted at curbside pick-up locations. Patrons are asked to return library materials through exterior book returns. *Payments can be made online or by phone only.
*For information about the No-Contact Curbside Pickup Service and other services, call 563-344-4175 or emai at info@bettendorflibrary.org.
Temporarily Unavailable Services
Temporarily unavailable services include public meeting room reservations, study rooms (Occupancy-2), outreach visits, public copier/fax services and notary services.
Also all live on-site programs and activities are suspended until Aug. 15, and will gradually resume in phases.
*Recorded library programs can be accessed online through the library's website and social media outlets.
Hours of operation and services may be adjusted as conditions require. Some services may be available for Bettendorf cardholders only, based on demand and availability.
Patrons can find the latest updates on available library services at Library/City social media outlets and the library website bettendorflibrary.com.
