Bettendorf Public Library opens up more services

*Pick-up Notification: Once the patron receives notice the hold is available for pickup, they may call the library between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays to schedule a time to pick-up materials. Patrons should provide advance notice of pick-up times.

*Walk-up materials pick-up stations will be set up outside the library at a designated pickup area in the 18th Street parking lot. Staff will place marked/bagged items checked out to the patron’s card on tables at the scheduled pick-up time. Each bag will be marked with the first four letters of the patron’s last name and last four digits of the patron’s library card. Patrons will retrieve items from the walk-up holds station at pre-arranged appointment times.

* Returned materials will not be accepted at curbside pick-up locations. Patrons are asked to return library materials through exterior book returns. *Payments can be made online or by phone only.

*For information about the No-Contact Curbside Pickup Service and other services, call 563-344-4175 or emai at info@bettendorflibrary.org.

Temporarily Unavailable Services