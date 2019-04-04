Spring is finally here and we are celebrating the season at your Bettendorf Public Library. My name is Karly Lyle, and I am the new information services manager for the library. I am thrilled to be joining the Bettendorf Public Library team in spring, a time of year that calls attention to the vital role libraries play in our society with National Library Week, April 7-13, in addition to the celebration of language and literacy that is April’s National Poetry Month.
During National Library Week, we highlight all that libraries have to offer to our communities and country at large. First introduced in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country. All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate. For 2019, the theme for National Library Week is “Libraries = Strong Communities.” From free access to books and online resources for families to diverse programming and skills training, libraries offer opportunity to all.
At Bettendorf Public Library, we are celebrating National Library Week with an interactive trivia challenge that gives our patrons the chance to learn about the library’s unique materials, programs, and services. All trivia participants who complete the quiz earn a prize and are given an informational handout that invites them to discover more about opportunities available to them at the Library. For fun, we included a few teaser questions below. Stop by any service desk during the week of April 7 to get in on the action.
- What does DIBS stand for?
- How much does it cost to print an item with the Library’s 3D printer?
- What service does the Library off to help you with a resume?
For National Poetry Month, our Youth Services Department is featuring poetry-themed Preschool Storytimes April 8-12 for children 3-5 years of age. The sessions are 30 minutes long and include stories, songs, fingerplays and action rhymes. Storytimes are held weekly on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10:00 a.m. Our Storytimes take place year-round except during the months of May and August. No registration is required.
For more information on National Library Week or our Preschool Storytimes, visit our website and calendar of events at www.bettendorflibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.