The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is set to kick off its 8th season beginning June 6.
Each year, excitement around these concerts has been bigger and better than the year before, and this year is set to be the biggest and best yet! We have a variety of music for you to enjoy, and all concerts are free and family-friendly.
We’re starting off strong this year with Ten of Soul on June 6. Decorah’s Joe and Vicki Price, both members of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame, will perform June 13. The good music doesn’t stop there.
The outdoor concerts are held at Faye's Field, located just south of the Bettendorf library on 18th Street. Concerts take place every Thursday from 6:30–8 p.m. beginning June 6 and running through August 8. There will be no concert on the 4th of July.
Performances will be held come rain, shine or oppressive heat. In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be inside the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in the Bettendorf Room. All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site, but attendees are welcome to bring food and drink to these performances. If the event is moved indoors, food and drink are still welcomed with the exception of alcoholic beverages.
Summer Concert Series 2019 is made possible by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation with sponsorship from TBK Bank, Mel Foster and Build to Suit.
This year’s concert line-up includes:
June 6: Ten of Soul – A genuine tribute to soul, funk, and everything in between.
June 13: Joe and Vicki Price – Award-winning blue roots music.
June 20: The Generations Band – Your favorite hits from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
June 27: Minus Six – High-energy original music and hits from the past and present.
July 11: Mo & Co. – Rock music, featuring Mo Carter’s bold, soulful voice and charismatic live stage presence.
July 18: The Songbird Jazz Quartet – Vocal and instrumental standards just for you.
July 25: Doggin’ Out – Performing originals and covers, Doggin’ Out presents a mix of west coast, jump and swing blues.
August 1: Cody Road – Combining country, rock and blues influences into an entertaining musical approach that covers everything from Waylon to Aldean.
August 8: Class of ‘82 – The Quad City’s premier synthpop cover band.
