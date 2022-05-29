Bettendorf Public Library: Summer concerts are back!

The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is set to kick off its 9th season on June 2. After two years with no concerts, we are very excited to host these weekly events. There’s a variety of music for you to enjoy, and all concerts are free and family-friendly. We are starting off strong this year with John Resch and Doggin’ Out on June 2. Ten of Soul will perform for our second concert on June 9. The good music doesn’t stop there!

The outdoor concerts are held at Faye's Field, located just south of the library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. starting June 2 and running through August 11. In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be in the library's Bettendorf Room, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and are welcome to bring food and drink. Alcoholic beverages are allowed at the outdoor performances only. The Summer Concert Series is funded by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and supported by our Title Sponsors: TBK Bank, Abbey Carpet Gallery, Build to Suit, Focus Development, and Monarch Restaurant; our Autographed Edition Sponsors: Bettendorf Rotary Club, Goosehead Insurance, and Mel Foster Co.

This year’s concert line-up includes:

June 2: John Resch and Doggin’ Out – A mix of West Coast Swing, Jump, and rockin’ Chicago style blues with both covers and originals.

June 9: Ten of Soul – Classic tunes from the soul, funk, and blues genres, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own!

June 16: Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls – Songs about heartache, lousy bosses, bad dates, self-discovery, tabloid fixtures, and all the nuances that make up an interesting life.

June 23: Atomic Blender – A deep dive into the classics of the analogue era, forging a retro-modern style.

June 30: Lojo Russo – Lojo Russo performs a free spirited blend of rhythm & roots, blues and Americana creating a joyful music experience.

July 7: The Velies – The Velies exemplify American Rock music at its finest.

July 14: The Crooked Cactus Band – Seven diverse musicians offering the perfect mix of Latin and Classic Rock.

July 21: Avey Grouws Band – Avey Grouws Band defies labels with their powerful Quad Cities sound, filled with blues, roots, rock and soul.

July 28: Class of '82 – The Quad City’s premier synthpop cover band.

August 4: David G Smith - Acoustic solo performer with a lyric intensive style featuring guitars, a resonator, music and a voice that range from dirt-funk to intimate.

August 11: Soul Storm - Soul Storm is a seven-piece dance and variety band based out of Davenport.

