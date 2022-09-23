Bettendorf Public Library to host a panel to look at events in the Quad-Cities during 2020

During 2020 the Quad Cities' was filled with unique events including a pandemic, protests and a derecho. On Monday at 7 p.m. the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back at 2020 with a live event to be held at the library.

There also will be a virtual remote option. To register for remote participation, visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the library at 563-344-4179. No registration is required for in person attendance.

This retrospective will include a panel featuring three local authors who are included in the anthology, "These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities."

Each writer will read from their contributions to the anthology which features essays, poems, stories and artwork that, together, form a record of the contributors' experiences of and reflections on a tumultuous time in the Quad-City area.

For more information on the anthology, visit http://www.mwcqc.org/books/these-interesting-times-surviving-2020-in-the-quad-cities.

For library events, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.