Bettendorf Bulldogs

2018 record: 10-2, 5-0 (4A state semifinals)

Head coach: Aaron Wiley (12th season)

Impact players: Noah Abbott, TE/DE, sr.; Griffin Liddle, OL/DL, jr.; Kaden Klemme, DL, sr.; Joe Byrne, QB/DB, sr.; Keaton Staley, DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Harrison Bey-Buie, RB, sr.; Ethan Barry, LB, sr.; Ty Numkena, WR, so.; Royce Robertson, DL, jr.

Quick fact: Since Iowa Class 4A went to a district format in 2014, Bettendorf is 23-0. It has won 19 of those games by 17 points or more.

Schedule:

Sept. 6 -- at Iowa City West

Sept. 13 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 20 -- Cedar Falls

Sept. 27 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Oct. 4 -- Burlington

Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 18 -- Davenport West

Oct. 25 -- Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley Spartans

2018 record: 5-5, 4-1 district

Head coach: Rusty VanWetzinga (13th season)

Impact players: Jose Lara, DB/WR, sr.; Brandon Young, LB, sr.; Caden Kipper, RB, jr.; Nate Ehlers, OL, sr.; George Venzke, LB/RB, sr.

Fresh faces: Ryan Mumey, QB, jr.; Jack Young, DB, sr.; Michael Acri, jr., LB/TE

Quick fact: The Spartans return just 15 percent of their 2,187 rushing yards and 15 of their 84 receptions from last season.

Schedule:

Sept. 6 -- Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 13 -- at North Scott

Sept. 19 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 27 -- Iowa City West

Oct. 4 -- at Muscatine

Oct. 11 -- Iowa City High

Oct. 17 -- at Davenport North

Oct. 25 -- at Linn-Mar

