Bettendorf Bulldogs
2018 record: 10-2, 5-0 (4A state semifinals)
Head coach: Aaron Wiley (12th season)
Impact players: Noah Abbott, TE/DE, sr.; Griffin Liddle, OL/DL, jr.; Kaden Klemme, DL, sr.; Joe Byrne, QB/DB, sr.; Keaton Staley, DB, sr.
Fresh faces: Harrison Bey-Buie, RB, sr.; Ethan Barry, LB, sr.; Ty Numkena, WR, so.; Royce Robertson, DL, jr.
Quick fact: Since Iowa Class 4A went to a district format in 2014, Bettendorf is 23-0. It has won 19 of those games by 17 points or more.
Schedule:
Sept. 6 -- at Iowa City West
Sept. 13 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 20 -- Cedar Falls
Sept. 27 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 4 -- Burlington
Oct. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 18 -- Davenport West
Oct. 25 -- Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley Spartans
2018 record: 5-5, 4-1 district
Head coach: Rusty VanWetzinga (13th season)
Impact players: Jose Lara, DB/WR, sr.; Brandon Young, LB, sr.; Caden Kipper, RB, jr.; Nate Ehlers, OL, sr.; George Venzke, LB/RB, sr.
Fresh faces: Ryan Mumey, QB, jr.; Jack Young, DB, sr.; Michael Acri, jr., LB/TE
Quick fact: The Spartans return just 15 percent of their 2,187 rushing yards and 15 of their 84 receptions from last season.
Schedule:
Sept. 6 -- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 13 -- at North Scott
Sept. 19 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 27 -- Iowa City West
Oct. 4 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 11 -- Iowa City High
Oct. 17 -- at Davenport North
Oct. 25 -- at Linn-Mar
