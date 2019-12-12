Bettendorf, PV athletes earn top honors

Several athletes from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley left their mark on their teams and their sport this fall earning them attention in the region and the state.

Here's a look at their accolades:

Quad-City Times All Metro Team:

Cross Country -- Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy leads this year's Quad-Cities Times All-Metro cross country team. Teammates Kent Nichols and Ian Kaffenberger joined him on the first team. Honorable mention went to Bettendorf's Nick Moore, Kyler Castro and Layton Pribyl; and Pleasant Valley's Jack Meyers, Kole Sommer, Tarun Vedula, and Eric Zabel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls Cross Country -- The first team includes: Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema and Sami Foht. Honorable mention went to Bettendorf's Sarah Schmidt and Sarah Defauw; and Pleasant Valley's Gretchen Highberger and Lydia Sommer.