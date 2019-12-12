Bettendorf, PV athletes earn top honors

Several athletes from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley left their mark on their teams and their sport this fall earning them attention in the region and the state.
Here's a look at their accolades:
Quad-City Times All Metro Team:
Cross Country -- Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy leads this year's Quad-Cities Times All-Metro cross country team. Teammates Kent Nichols and Ian Kaffenberger joined him on the first team. Honorable mention went to Bettendorf's Nick Moore, Kyler Castro and Layton Pribyl; and Pleasant Valley's Jack Meyers, Kole Sommer, Tarun Vedula, and Eric Zabel.
Girls Cross Country -- The first team includes: Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema and Sami Foht. Honorable mention went to Bettendorf's Sarah Schmidt and Sarah Defauw; and Pleasant Valley's Gretchen Highberger and Lydia Sommer.
Football -- The first team includes: Harrison Bey-Buie, co-captain; Joe Byrne, Noah Abbott, Griffin Liddle, Reed Shea, all of Bettendorf; First team defense: Logan Collier, PV; Ryan Cole, Bettendorf. Second-team offense: Kane Zemo, PV. Second-team defense: TJ Brown and Blake Sherman, PV; Ethan Barry, Bettendorf. Honorable mention: Bettendorf: AJ Douglas, Jack Hester, Tynan Numkena, Tyler Pate and Kane Schmidt. Pleasant Valley: Caden Kipper, Jose Lara, George Venzke, and Brandon Young.
Volleyball -- Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff was named captain of the All-Metro team. Second team includes: PV's Erica Brohm, Ilah Perez-Johnson and Emily Wood. Honorable mention: Bettendorf's Riley Deere, Maggie Erpelding, Claudia Johnson and Breanna VerMeer; and PV's Sara Hoskins and Kaitlyn Morgan.
Iowa Print Sports Writer Association All-State Team:
Football -- Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie and Griffin Liddle, Class 4A first team; Noah Abbott, second team; Ryan Cole and Reed Shea, third team.