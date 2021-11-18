Bettendorf Republican Gary Mohr announces re-election bid for Iowa House

Bettendorf Republican state Rep. Gary Mohr will seek re-election in 2022 to the Iowa House.
Mohr, who represents Iowa House District 94, was drawn into House District 93 under Iowa's redistricting process. The district includes eastern Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley Township and the city of LeClaire.
Mohr is currently serving his third term in the Iowa House and chairs the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee.
"Serving the people of my district has truly been the honor of my lifetime," Mohr said in a statement. "I have worked hard in the Iowa House to listen to my constituents and deliver on legislation for the good of my district. As Appropriations Chair, I’ve taken a lead in the important work of implementing a responsible budget while properly funding our priorities. I am hopeful that the people of the new House District 93 will allow me to continue this important work for the people of Iowa."
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Mohr is an important voice in the Iowa House.
"Gary Mohr is a hardworking, honest legislator who’s always trying to do right for his district,” said Grassley. “Just this last session, Gary led the way as we made record investments into education, public safety and broadband while lowering taxes and keeping the budget balanced. Clearly, Mohr can be entrusted to lead on difficult work and deliver for the people of Iowa."