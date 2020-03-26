Bettendorf's Aaron Silva wins IdeaStorms competition

Aaron Silva has some lofty goals.
"Aaron's goal is finding a cure for cancer," said his father, Guillermo Silva of Bettendorf.
Don't bet against it.
Aaron Silva, a University of Iowa senior from Bettendorf, will graduate in May with a degree in bio-medical engineering and then continue his studies as a PhD student this fall.
His team recently won first place in his category of the IdeaStorms high-tech competition.
IdeaStorms are entry-level pitch competitions across the University of Iowa’s campus that encourage students to share their innovative ideas with others and get familiar with the pitching process. They don't require a business plan or proposal and provide a collaborative environment where students can get feedback and resources about how to make their ideas into a reality.
The contest is open to all UI students. The top ideas are awarded cash prizes to help take their idea to the next level, said Jan Finlayson, event coordinator for the John PappaJohn Entrepreneurial Center at Iowa.
Ben Pennington, longtime cross country and current soccer coach at Bettendorf High School, is not surprised by Aaron's success.
''I really enjoyed working with him. He could have played college soccer but chose to concentrate on his academics,” he said. “Aaron is very intelligent.”'
Finlayson agrees.
“He's a smart guy,” she said.
His project is to develop and create an improved catheter for patients that would better combat infection.
The next step for his team is a enter the project in another contest at the school next month with a chance to win $3,000. This time they will concentrate on creating a business model for the product.
His mother, Alexandra Trenkle; said they are very proud of their son, especially his humble nature about it all. How humble?
They learned about the award from a reporter, not their son.
“He is not a person who brags about what he does. He is just very humble,” Trenkle said.
Meanwhile, Aaron Silva, 21, is ready for new challenges, including becoming a college professor. He is also grateful..
“I appreciate how supportive my family and parents and friends and teachers have been over the years.”
