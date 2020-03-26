Bettendorf's Aaron Silva wins IdeaStorms competition

Aaron Silva has some lofty goals.

"Aaron's goal is finding a cure for cancer," said his father, Guillermo Silva of Bettendorf.

Don't bet against it.

Aaron Silva, a University of Iowa senior from Bettendorf, will graduate in May with a degree in bio-medical engineering and then continue his studies as a PhD student this fall.

His team recently won first place in his category of the IdeaStorms high-tech competition.

IdeaStorms are entry-level pitch competitions across the University of Iowa’s campus that encourage students to share their innovative ideas with others and get familiar with the pitching process. They don't require a business plan or proposal and provide a collaborative environment where students can get feedback and resources about how to make their ideas into a reality.

The contest is open to all UI students. The top ideas are awarded cash prizes to help take their idea to the next level, said Jan Finlayson, event coordinator for the John PappaJohn Entrepreneurial Center at Iowa.

Ben Pennington, longtime cross country and current soccer coach at Bettendorf High School, is not surprised by Aaron's success.

