The Bettendorf School Improvement Advisory Committee, or SIAC, is looking for community members, staff, students and parents to serve as representatives on SIAC.
The purpose of SIAC is to enhance the relationship between the school and community. The group also offers an avenue to collect information and identify educational concerns from a community perspective.
The 2018-2019 group will meet from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 24, Nov. 12, Jan. 28 and March 31. Meetings usually last 90 minutes with a quick update, topic presentation, discussion and recommendations.
This year's topics will include:
All Things Math — With Marty Beck, math curriculum professional development teacher leader; Sept. 24 at Grant Wood Elementary School.
Portrait of a Graduate and Future Ready — With Jillian Dotson, curriculum director, and Haleigh Hoyt, Future Ready coach; Nov. 12 at Bettendorf High School.
Student Achievement — With Jillian Dotson, Jan. 28 at Mark Twain Elementary.
School Finance 101 — With Brietta Collier, Director of Finance, March 31 at Herbert Hoover Elementary School.
Anyone interested in serving on SIAC should contact Celeste Miller at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005 or cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
