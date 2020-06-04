Bettendorf School District announces retirements

The Bettendorf Community School District has announced retirements for this year and would like to thank the retirees for their years of service and dedication to the students, families and staff of the Bettendorf School District.
Retirees include:
Susan Alagna, nurse, Bettendorf High School, 11 years
Vera Betts, attendance secretary, Bettendorf High School, 29
Kevin Caldwell, custodian supervisor, Bettendorf Middle School, 29
Julie Cowley, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 19
Cindy Franklin, secretary, Bettendorf Middle School, 21
Caroline Garnaas, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 20
Terry Goodall, registrar, Bettendorf High School, 15
Caroline Gronlund, ESL teacher, Paul Norton and Grant Wood Elementary, 13
Joan Honson, paraeducator, Bettendorf High School, 19
Connie King, language arts teacher, Bettendorf High School, 17
Cindy Kothenbeutel, technology administrative assistant, Administration Center, 25
J. Craig Lennon, art teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 31
Diane Lichtenberg, physical education teacher, Bettendorf High School, 36
Dean McCrea, custodian, Bettendorf Middle School, 35
Joyce McCutcheon, paraeducator, Mark Twain Elementary, 18
John Miller, physical education teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 24
Pamela Niebuhr, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 17
Danell Randall, human resources administrative assistant, Assistant, Administration Center, 28
Patricia Topping, second grade teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 33
Judith Wade, family and consumer science teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 50
