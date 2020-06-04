Bettendorf School District announces retirements
0 comments
SALUTES

Bettendorf School District announces retirements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bettendorf Community School District has announced retirements for this year and would like to thank the retirees for their years of service and dedication to the students, families and staff of the Bettendorf School District.

Retirees include:

Susan Alagna, nurse, Bettendorf High School, 11 years

Vera Betts, attendance secretary, Bettendorf High School, 29

Kevin Caldwell, custodian supervisor, Bettendorf Middle School, 29

Julie Cowley, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 19

Cindy Franklin, secretary, Bettendorf Middle School, 21

Caroline Garnaas, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 20

Terry Goodall, registrar, Bettendorf High School, 15

Caroline Gronlund, ESL teacher, Paul Norton and Grant Wood Elementary, 13

Joan Honson, paraeducator, Bettendorf High School, 19

Connie King, language arts teacher, Bettendorf High School, 17

Cindy Kothenbeutel, technology administrative assistant, Administration Center, 25

J. Craig Lennon, art teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 31

Diane Lichtenberg, physical education teacher, Bettendorf High School, 36

Dean McCrea, custodian, Bettendorf Middle School, 35

Joyce McCutcheon, paraeducator, Mark Twain Elementary, 18

John Miller, physical education teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 24

Pamela Niebuhr, paraeducator, Bettendorf Middle School, 17

Danell Randall, human resources administrative assistant, Assistant, Administration Center, 28

Patricia Topping, second grade teacher, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 33

Judith Wade, family and consumer science teacher, Bettendorf Middle School, 50

+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Susan Alagna
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Vera Betts
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Kevin Caldwell
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Julie Cowley
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Cindy Franklin
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Caroline Garnaas
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Terry Goodall
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Caroline Gronlund
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Joan Honson
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Connie King
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Cindy Kothenbeutel
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

J. Craig Lennon
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Diane Lichtenberg
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Dean McCrea
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Joyce McCutcheon
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

John Miller
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Pamela Niebuhr
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Danell Randall
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Patricia Topping
+19 
Bettendorf School District retirement

Judith Wade
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News