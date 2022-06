The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis, at Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m. the weeks of June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29.