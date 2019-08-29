The Bettendorf School Board has hired Curt Pratt as the new director of operations
The board approved the hiring Monday, Aug. 19. His first day was Monday, Aug. 26.
Pratt's salary will be $90,000, according the administrative personnel recommendation. The job listing posted by the district gave a pay range of between $90,000 and $105,000.
"We are excited to have [Pratt] join our administrative team," Superintendent Mike Raso said in a press release. "He has experience managing maintenance, custodial and grounds staff, as well as broad experience managing construction projects from capital planning to construction. [Pratt] will be a great fit for our district."
Former Director Chris Andrus' resignation was tendered July 8, and the position has been open since July 31.
Pratt last served as director of facilities with United Township High School in East Moline, and has also served as an educational architect with Shive-Hattery and as an architect for BLDD Architects, according to a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.