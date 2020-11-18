Bettendorf Schools approved to go fully virtual through Dec. 9

The Bettendorf Community School District got state approval last Wednesday to use fully virtual instruction because of the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will begin 100% online instruction on Monday, according to the district. It is expected to last until Dec. 9.

Many Quad-Cities districts have been switching from instruction models that included at least some in-person instruction to a fully online model as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In Iowa, districts must, in most cases, have state approval before going to fully virtual instruction. Bettendorf made its request on Nov. 17.

The district said that it got state approval last Wednesday afternoon.

