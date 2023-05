During April, the Bettendorf Optimist Club once again sponsored Coins for Cancer, a fundraiser in Bettendorf schools that raises money for families with children at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Four of the Bettendorf elementary schools as well as Bettendorf Middle School participated in the event. Students were encouraged to bring in change between April 17-21.

This year over $4,800 was collected.