Bettendorf Schools seek safety advisory volunteers

Bettendorf Schools is asking for community members to volunteer to serve on its new safety advisory committee.

The committee's creation is in the wake of concerns about behavioral issues raised by parents to school board members. Most recently, parents spoke up at the school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, about alleged assaults their kids faced.

In early February, board member Mike Pyevich read his own statement expressing concern about behavior issues and discipline.

The safety committee was announced Wednesday, Feb. 19, amid mounting pressure.

