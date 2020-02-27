Bettendorf Schools seek safety advisory volunteers

Bettendorf Schools is asking for community members to volunteer to serve on its new safety advisory committee.
The committee's creation is in the wake of concerns about behavioral issues raised by parents to school board members. Most recently, parents spoke up at the school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, about alleged assaults their kids faced.
In early February, board member Mike Pyevich read his own statement expressing concern about behavior issues and discipline.
The safety committee was announced Wednesday, Feb. 19, amid mounting pressure.
“The group will identify safety concerns within the Bettendorf Community School District and develop recommendations for improvements,” the district said in a release. “The committee's work will begin with presentations on current district communication processes, protocols and policies as well as staffing and training. The district will then work through the group’s requests for more information and a census on recommendations for the board.”
Vice President Andrew Champion said board members had had communication among themselves but now need to decide how to open the door on those communications.
“I think the board is going to have to make some decisions in the next week,” he said.
The committee will include the district’s School Improvement Advisory Committee, parents, students, staff, administration, board of education directors and community members.
Four two-hour meetings are planned: March 25, April 7, April 16 and potentially April 30, all from 6 until 8 p.m.
Anyone interested in serving on the committee should submit their name, email and phone number by March 6, either by emailing smuckenfuss@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or calling 563-359-3681.