Bettendorf schools sticking to hybrid model for rest of semester

The Bettendorf Community School District will continue with hybrid learning for the second half of the fall semester.

At its meeting last week, the district school board approved continuing with the model. The vote was 5-2, with Adam Holland, the board president, and member Michael Pyevich voting against.

Before the vote, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, recommended continuing with hybrid instruction, which the district had adopted at the beginning of the year because of COVID-19. The model is a mix of traditional and virtual learning, with an option for families to choose fully online instruction.

The district has set goals that have guided its decision-making during the fall semester, Morse said.

“Those three goals that have kind of anchored our work and our recommendation tonight are how can we provide high levels of learning for all of our students while also keeping in mind the health and safety of our students and staff and ensuring that our schools stay open,” Morse said.