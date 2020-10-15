Bettendorf schools sticking to hybrid model for rest of semester

The Bettendorf Community School District will continue with hybrid learning for the second half of the fall semester.
At its meeting last week, the district school board approved continuing with the model. The vote was 5-2, with Adam Holland, the board president, and member Michael Pyevich voting against.
Before the vote, Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, recommended continuing with hybrid instruction, which the district had adopted at the beginning of the year because of COVID-19. The model is a mix of traditional and virtual learning, with an option for families to choose fully online instruction.
The district has set goals that have guided its decision-making during the fall semester, Morse said.
“Those three goals that have kind of anchored our work and our recommendation tonight are how can we provide high levels of learning for all of our students while also keeping in mind the health and safety of our students and staff and ensuring that our schools stay open,” Morse said.
The district’s circumstances will be evaluated again in coming weeks to determine whether there will be any adjustments during the second semester, according to the report presented during the discussion.
The administrations’ recommendation was also based on feedback gathered from the district community.
State mandates issued during the summer gave districts a choice between the hybrid model, which must include a minimum of 50% in-person instruction, or a fully traditional model. Families had the choice to keep their students’ instruction fully online regardless of the model chosen by their district.
Input included the chance to answer surveys on which primary model was preferred, and how many people would adopt fully virtual instruction based on the primary model selected by the district.
Of 2,783 parents who responded to the district on those questions, for example, 48% preferred the in-person model, with 37.3% preferring the hybrid model and 14.7% favoring fully virtual.
There was a significant increase in the number of parents who would enroll their students fully virtually if the in-person model were adopted — 749 — compared to the hybrid model — 429.
The meeting was recorded and can be found in its entirety on the district’s YouTube page. The discussion about the instruction model begins about 2 hours, 50 minutes and 13 seconds into the video. There were also extensive discussions of the online component of the district's instruction, including examples of what teachers were doing and comments from parents dissatisfied with elements of it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!