Bettendorf schools to continue hybrid model

Bettendorf Community School District’s board voted last Monday to continue the hybrid model of instruction for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Bettendorf schools have been fully remote since Nov. 23 because of the recent extent of the pandemic, but students are scheduled to return to a hybrid model of instruction — combining in-person and virtual learning — Thursday. The district has generally been using the hybrid model since the school year began.

Continuing with the hybrid model during the third quarter was recommended by district Superintendent Michelle Morse.

The vote to adopt that recommendation, with all members of the board present, was 4-3. Adam Holland, Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich voted against.

Before that vote, Holland introduced an amended recommendation that would have adopted a graduated return to fully in-person instruction based on grade level. The amended motion was defeated, 4-3, this time with Rebecca Eastman, Andrew Champion, Joanna Doerder and Richard Lynch voting against.

Several people sent letters to the district expressing their views on the model the district should use. The letters were read during the meeting’s public comment period before the votes.