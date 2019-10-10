The six candidates running for Bettendorf School Board will speak at a forum Monday, Oct. 14, at Bettendorf High School.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the BHS Commons, attendees can visit with the candidates, including Paul Castro (incumbent), Gary Goins, Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Michael Neighbor and Michael Pyevich (incumbent). The forum -- moderated by Matt Christensen, executive editor of the Times -- will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
There are four seats up for election.
For more information, contact Celeste Miller at 563-359-3681.
