{{featured_button_text}}

The six candidates running for Bettendorf School Board will speak at a forum Monday, Oct. 14, at Bettendorf High School. 

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the BHS Commons, attendees can visit with the candidates, including Paul Castro (incumbent), Gary Goins, Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Michael Neighbor and Michael Pyevich (incumbent). The forum -- moderated by Matt Christensen, executive editor of the Times -- will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There are four seats up for election. 

For more information, contact Celeste Miller at 563-359-3681. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments