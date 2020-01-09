Bettendorf Schools unveil new Mark Twain Elementary with ribbon cutting

The students have been combined by grade level since the beginning of the year, but Monday marked their first day with everyone in the same building.

“It’s astonishing,” Mitch Winterlin, a high school senior, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tour. He attended elementary school in the old Mark Twain, and has two younger siblings beginning in the new one. “This is an entirely different facility, in every aspect.”

The new Mark Twain sits on the same site as its two-section predecessor, albeit with more than 20,000 square feet of added space. Much of the additional space comes from separating the cafeteria and gymnasium, more than doubling the size of the gym and adding common areas. “Learning steps” connect the cafeteria to the library and media center, which overlooks Duck Creek.

The project, headed by Bush Construction and Legat Architects, was originally estimated at $16.5 million. Director of Finance Brietta Collier said there were still some costs that needed to be accounted for before a final cost was available.