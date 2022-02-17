Bettendorf scraps plans for 6-hole short course at Palmer Hills

Bettendorf has scrapped plans to build a short golf course at city-owned Palmer Hills Golf Course.

The course was planned as part of $2 million in renovations to the golf facility. In July, Palmer Hills opened an 18-hole, 60,000-foot putting course with real grass as part of that project.

The city planned to build the short course in a location within reach of Palmer Hills' driving range, said City Administrator Decker Ploehn. To protect golfers playing the 6-hole course, the city would have to build 150-foot poles and netting to catch flying golf balls from the range. Ploehn said the cost of the netting would be close to twice of cost of the short course.

“We're not going to spend a million and a half dollars to protect a $750,000 project,” Ploehn said. “Say we spend $2.2 million to build the short course. But there's no way we're going to get $2.2 million in revenue, maybe in its lifetime. So, we decided we should do a trajectory analysis of the golf balls going over just to make sure we don't hurt anybody back there. And it was ridiculous. That just kind of killed that project.”

The city still plans to issue $700,000 in debt called general corporate purpose bonds for improvements at Palmer Hills Golf Course. Finance Director Jason Schadt told council members on Saturday at a budget work session, the money could be used for other projects at Palmer Hills, like around the pavilion and parking. But city council members could divert those funds to another parks project by passing a resolution if they want to, Schadt said.

“The $700,000 general corporate purpose bond is being issued for the purpose of work at Palmer Hills, wide open, whatever you want to do at Palmer Hills,” Schadt told council members on Saturday. “Should council decide that they want to divert (the funds) to something else, you can do that by resolution.”

Developers of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf this week unveiled plans for a three-story golf range, similar to Top Golf, operated by golf company Troon, across Middle Road from the sports complex.

Ploehn said the city forgoing plans for the short course at Palmer Hills had nothing to do with the new golf entertainment complex. The short course just wouldn’t have made enough revenue to offset the costs of the netting, Ploehn said.

In Bettendorf’s proposed budget, which will be voted on by the council and finalized later this spring, the city would add a part-time cook and supervisor plus make the equipment tech position a full-time position.

Bettendorf Director of Culture and Recreation Kim Kidwell told council members the position added a back-up person for the current manager at the Palmer Grill, who Kidwell said has to handle open and close without extra help.

