Logan Quick
Contributed by Marty Quick

Between cross country, debate, National Honor Society and being first-chair saxophone, Bettendorf senior Logan Quick, 18, still manages to find time for “high school boy things” like video games, and he enjoys the occasional crossword puzzles.

He’s also found time to apply to be a Presidential Scholar. Quick was one of just 53 Iowa students to be named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate. The honor is intended to recognize and honor some of the nation’s “most distinguished” graduating high school seniors.

“I hadn’t really heard about it,” Quick said. “I get quite a few of what seem like scams for ‘scholar things,’ but I looked it up.”

According to its website, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President of the United States, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

In his senior year, Quick said he’s focused much of his time on speech and debate. When he and his partner, Yash Singh, qualified earlier this year, Quick became a four-time national qualifier.

“It can be time intensive, but it’s pretty rewarding,” he said, adding that he and Singh will be headed to Dallas, Texas later this year for the tournament.

Quick will be attending the University of Chicago in the fall and plans to study physics.

