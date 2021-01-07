Bettendorf student uses lunch money to help others

With the help of his unspent lunch money, a Bettendorf student worked with his family to feed hungry people.

Craig Bloomingdale, 8, who attends Mark Twain Elementary, and his parents, Ellen and Brent, used money from the account, along with more of their money and donations from others to collect three boxes of food that they then gave to the pantry at their church, All Saints Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Craig, who might want to be a firefighter ... or a mechanic … or a police officer — "I want to be like a lot of things," — said he had some money left over in the food account.

“So we decided to take $50 out of that to buy food and donate it to the food pantry,” he said.

Asked about the size of the boxes, Craig used his arms to make a rough circle, his fingertips closing it. The circle was about as far as 8-year-old's arms could reach.

“One was about this big,” he said.

Then he tightened the circle a little.

“The other one was about this big.”

The circle got smaller again.