Bettendorf students 'make history' in national contest

Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. In Iowa, thousands of students participate at school contests across the state in order to advance to district contests. From the district contests, students and their projects are selected to move on to the state contest in Des Moines at the end of April. From the state contest, two entries from each category are selected to advance to the National History Day competition in Washington D.C. where they compete against nearly 3,000 students from across the United States, as well as numerous international schools from countries such as China, Korea and South Asia.