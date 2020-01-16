You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bettendorf Superintendent position draws 44 applicants
0 comments

Bettendorf Superintendent position draws 44 applicants

{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-four applicants threw their names into the ring for consideration to be the next head of Bettendorf Community Schools, the district announced. 

In November, the search firm hired said they expected between 60 and 70 applicants. 

Superintendent Mike Raso's contract expires June 30 after multiple, unanimous votes from the school board to stop it from automatically rolling over for the next school year. 

In May, the board failed to terminate Raso's contract before its expiration. The motion failed for lack of a second, without a vote. 

Ray and Associates, a Cedar Rapids-based search firm, will screen and vet the candidates before recommending eight to 12 to the school board at a closed session on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the district said. 

The board will interview semi-finalists on Jan. 28 and 29 in closed meetings. Finalists will be brought back the first week of February for stakeholder and board interviews, as well as community forums. 

According to the job posting, the salary for Bettendorf's next superintendent will be in the range of $190,000. When Raso started in 2016, his base salary was $185,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News