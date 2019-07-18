Ella Hurst of Bettendorf had never entered a beauty pageant in her life.
The 13-year-old still has never entered such a contest. But she is the newly crowned National American Miss Iowa Preteen. She will compete and represent Iowa in the National NAM Pageant this November in Anaheim, Calif.
According to NAM officials, the goal of the organization is to grow confidence and teach real world skills. NAM is a program based on the foundational principle of fostering positive self-image by enhancing natural beauty within, the organization said.
"It was a whirlwind," said Ella, who will be an eighth grader this fall at Pleasant Valley Junior High School. "I could not believe how much fun it was and fun with all the girls. There was no jealousy."
Ella said she was nominated to participate and decided to go for it. After some interviews and an application process, she was asked to participate in the pageant late in June. There were 53 girls from across Iowa competing in the preteen category alone.
Among other criteria, Ella said judges looked at how well the girls do in school and how involved they are in their communities as well as their formal wear and public speaking abilities.
Ella is the daughter of Andrea and Marc Hurst and has a younger brother Rylan.
"I was thrilled how she represented Iowa and how well she will in California," her mother said.
Sarah Sawyer is a personal representative for NAM. Sawyer and Breanne Ewing, who serves as Iowa NAM director, created the national program 17 years ago.
"We create a door for girls like Ella," Sawyer said. "We provide the opportunity for them. It is up to them what they do with their talents and gifts for others."
In Ella's case, her platform likely will involve musicals and the theater in order to open doors for other young people who may not have had that opportunity before or perhaps, do participate in theater in their schools and communities.
In all, 315 Iowa girls competed at the pageant in Omaha in five age brackets.
Sawyer said two other Bettendorf girls placed high in two other brackets in the pageant. Katelynn Jacob was third runner-up in the preteen category. Teagan Bulten, 5, was the photogenic winner in the princess category.
Participants are nominated by former NAM winners, she added.
In addition to her crown, banner and cash prize, Ella received boxes of new school supplies to donate to a local charity. In preparation for the national competition, Ella will be focusing her time on community service that helps others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.