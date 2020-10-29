Bettendorf terminates services to Riverdale

The Bettendorf City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to terminate its agreements to provide snow removal and engineering inspection services to the city of Riverdale because of what it regards as Riverdale's lack of cooperation in resolving a bike path dispute.
At issue is a street in Riverdale between the Duck Creek Bike Path and the Mississippi River Trail — Kensington Street — that cyclists use to get between the two. Residents living in the neighborhood were opposed to construction of the Mississippi Trail through their neighborhood in the first place, and they definitely object to bicyclists using their street to get from one to the other, saying that some drop litter, ride through private yards, use foul language and exhibit threatening behaviors.
In June, Riverdale installed a locked gate between the street and the Mississippi River Trail, forcing cyclists and walkers to find other ways to get between the two. Cyclists say there are no safe alternatives — any other route forces them to cross busy, high-speed U.S. 67 and/or travel too close alongside it — and in August Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn formally asked Riverdale to remove the gate until a safe alternative can be found and implemented.
Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden offered a resolution to his council that would have done just that on Aug. 25, but it was unanimously rejected.
In a nine-page response to Ploehn's letter, Bawden offered other suggestions, including a paved path along the south side of State Street (a portion of that area currently is grass), possibly reducing the speed limit on State Street from 40 mph to 35 mph and upgrading the U.S. 67 crosswalk to include strobe lights, extended walking periods and brighter paint.
"I am committed to working with both the council and our staff to explore a variety of possible solutions and land on something our small city can afford to do that will attempt to address the concerns expressed to us by members of the trail-using community (both cyclists and pedestrians)," Bawden wrote.
He also pointed to his city council's agreement to gather an ad hoc committee of stakeholders to study the issue and make a progress report by March 31, 2021, and a final report/presentation by no later than Nov. 9, 2021, and to put $25,000 in the fiscal 2022 budget to possibly be used for improvements suggested by the committee.
Bettendorf officials feel, however, that safety is an immediate issue, both for its residents and all people using the recreational trails.
Before the vote was taken, Mike Steen, who lives on Kensington Street, told the council he has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, and his wife's family has lived there for 60, and that having bikes on their street is a safety issue, too.
He said there had been "countless" issues with bikes and vehicles and walkers, including people cutting through their property at night, "but that doesn't seem to matter to you.
"You're holding leverage against Riverdale. What's wrong with you? What makes you think you have the right to inflict your agenda into Riverdale? You need to stay out of our business. You're trying to bully us. It's reprehensible. You can do you-know-what with your contract."
Steen then stormed out of the meeting.
Under the agreements, Bettendorf provided snow removal at cost for Riverdale's 4.5 miles of streets and engineering inspection services for its new subdivision for less than what Riverdale was paying a consultant, Ploehn said.
Riverdale, which had asked for those services, will now have to get them elsewhere. Bawden has said that will not be a problem.
Bettendorf will continue to plow Belmont Road, a shared street, and will continue to honor its mutual-aid agreements for fire protection, Ploehn said.
On Friday, in a related development, the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club filed a lawsuit in Scott County District Court asking a judge to force Riverdale to remove the gate.
In other business, the council approved a resolution approving the job description and recruitment process for a new Bettendorf Public Library director. Sue Sharp has announced her intent to retire in the spring.
