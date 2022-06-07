 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFS

Bettendorf to host 2022 Movies in the Park series this summer

The 2022 Movies in the Park series has begun, the next showing will be, "Jungle Cruise," on Saturday, June 11.

All movies will be shown on a large inflatable screen at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.

Movies start at 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages. Viewers should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

For more information, call 563-344-4113.

Schedule includes:

Saturday, June 11: "Jungle Cruise," Saturday, June 18: "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and Saturday, June 25: "Space Jam, A New Legacy."

Weather cancellations will be made by 5 p.m. on the day of the showing and will be uploaded to the events section on the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

