Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy

The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved maintaining the district’s COVID-19 face covering requirement after the state issued a new recommendation on the practice Friday.
Bettendorf and other area school districts have required face coverings and other recommended mitigation efforts consistently through the 2020-2021 school year as part of their strategies to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Other elements have included increased emphasis on hand washing and attempting to increase distance between people in rooms.
On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released a letter that, among other things, urged districts to allow families to decide whether their children would use face coverings.
Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse recommended maintaining the current face covering mandate for the remainder of the school year.
Monday’s vote was 4-3 with all board members present.
Voting against were board members Adam Holland, Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich.
The IDPH recommended the districts now handle COVID-19 infections like they would other more well-known illnesses like chicken pox, strep throat and influenza.
“While COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage,” the letter states. “Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk.”
In March, Quad-Cities school districts reported the vaccination of their employees was in most cases complete or nearing completion and, recently, vaccination eligibility has also been expanded to children aged 12 to 15.
More than two dozen people spoke during the public comment period, most of them supporting the change recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
They listed a number of concerns including that parents should be able to decide whether their children use face coverings, the potential negative mental impact on the students of continued mask usage and skepticism about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Arguments of those wanting to maintain the current mask requirement included that the masks were effective in preventing the COVID-19’s spread, students newly eligible for vaccination would not have time to become fully vaccinated to concerns about the long-term effects of the coronavirus.
Representatives of both the Bettendorf Education Association, and the Bettendorf Educational Support Association recommended maintaining the existing mandate.
The meeting was contentious at times and board president Rebecca Eastman had to call for quiet several times when people in the audience interjected as people attempted to make their public comments, or as the board was attempting to make statements.