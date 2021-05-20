 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy
0 comments
BETTENDORF

Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy

  • 0

The Bettendorf Community School District board has approved maintaining the district’s COVID-19 face covering requirement after the state issued a new recommendation on the practice Friday.

Bettendorf and other area school districts have required face coverings and other recommended mitigation efforts consistently through the 2020-2021 school year as part of their strategies to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Other elements have included increased emphasis on hand washing and attempting to increase distance between people in rooms.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released a letter that, among other things, urged districts to allow families to decide whether their children would use face coverings.

Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse recommended maintaining the current face covering mandate for the remainder of the school year.

Monday’s vote was 4-3 with all board members present.

Voting against were board members Adam Holland, Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich.

The IDPH recommended the districts now handle COVID-19 infections like they would other more well-known illnesses like chicken pox, strep throat and influenza.

“While COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage,” the letter states. “Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk.”

In March, Quad-Cities school districts reported the vaccination of their employees was in most cases complete or nearing completion and, recently, vaccination eligibility has also been expanded to children aged 12 to 15.

More than two dozen people spoke during the public comment period, most of them supporting the change recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

They listed a number of concerns including that parents should be able to decide whether their children use face coverings, the potential negative mental impact on the students of continued mask usage and skepticism about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Arguments of those wanting to maintain the current mask requirement included that the masks were effective in preventing the COVID-19’s spread, students newly eligible for vaccination would not have time to become fully vaccinated to concerns about the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

Representatives of both the Bettendorf Education Association, and the Bettendorf Educational Support Association recommended maintaining the existing mandate.

The meeting was contentious at times and board president Rebecca Eastman had to call for quiet several times when people in the audience interjected as people attempted to make their public comments, or as the board was attempting to make statements.

The other Iowa Quad-Cities districts have announced intentions to address the new guidance in coming days.

+4 
Bettendorf Community School District logo

Letter

This is the letter issued on Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health in its entirety. It is also available on the IDPH webpage.

Dear Education and Child Care Professionals,

I write to you today to underscore the continued importance of supporting children as we navigate this recovery phase of our COVID-19 response. From the beginning, this response effort has been grounded in mitigating risk and protecting our vulnerable populations, realizing that completely eliminating risk was never an option. We appreciate the difficult position school administrators and child care providers, who are not necessarily health professionals, have had to navigate. Your efforts over the last year have required patience, grace, and flexibility. For that, we are tremendously grateful.

For the 2020-2021 school year—knowing that spread of disease in schools is minimal and can be mitigated with strong infection control measures—Iowa shifted to support safe, in-person learning. And for child care settings, Iowa’s child care providers remained open, supported by DHS. To successfully implement that strategy, Iowa issued guidance that allowed children exposed to COVID-19 while wearing a cloth face covering to avoid quarantine. This allowed kids to remain in school, with all of the benefits that in-person learning provides. Cloth face coverings have been one of the tools in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and, along the way, additional tools to treat and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have also come along, such as therapeutics and vaccines.

Our response today does not, and should not, look the same as it did a year ago. In fact, yesterday the CDC announced updated guidance rolling back mask usage for adults. Our guidance is also evolving as we learn more information. This evolution allows people to hone in on what is risky and what is not—which ultimately keeps our collective public health response strong.

With that in mind, and with acknowledgement that the goal of every educational institution and child care provider is to safeguard children from harm and foster inclusion, today, the Iowa Department of Public Health has adjusted its guidance to recommend that schools and childcare settings approach COVID-19 like other child illnesses. For ease of reference, please see this link for a detailed list of common child illnesses and exclusion criteria, which now includes COVID-19. This guidance comes in consultation with the Department of Education, and underscores that the overall health and well-being of children must be our primary focus.

We are concurrently revising our COVID-19 guidance for school and child care settings, including quarantine guidance, to recommend that while COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage. Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk. To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage.

As this school year winds down and summer school and camps begin, we must work together to continue to support a flexible approach. We stand ready to provide the support necessary to ensure our children’s success.

Sincerely,

Kelly Garcia

Director, Departments of Public Health and Human Services

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News