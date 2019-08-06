With plenty of food and drink and a gift to the Quad-City community’s non-profits, Frontier Hospitality Group’s Dan Huber and Bart Baker cut the ribbon last week to open the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf.
With the speeches over, Huber said he and Baker will donate 100 room nights at the new hotel at the 76-acre TBK Bank Sports Complex off Interstate 80 to local charities to use for fundraising efforts.
“They can auction them off so they can raise money and folks will have an opportunity to come here and give the Cambria a try in 2019 and into 2020,” Huber said.
The 112-room Cambria Hotel Bettendorf opened Tuesday, Aug. 6. The upscale hotel brand has 40 properties nationwide with plans to build more than 100 more in the United States and Canada.
“The Cambria is looking forward to really establishing our roots here in Bettendorf and the Quad-Cities, and this has been a real dynamic project,” said Huber, one of the co-owners of Frontier Hospitality. “It’s been one that’s been born out of a lot of hard work and great hard-working people, and we have so many good people in the Quad-Cities that are doing so much good for our area.
“We have a lot of great charities in the Quad-Cities, and so many of you serve in just a multiplicity of ways in all the great charitable causes of the Quad-Cities,” he said addressing a crowd of about 150 people gathered on the hotel's patio for the ribbon-cutting event.
The first charities to receive four one-night stays were: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Quad-Cities, and the YWCA.
Jay Justin, president and CEO of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, said the organization is "one that invests in our community, as well. We do that through the investment of time and resources in the kids that may not have the support and resources at home to be successful. But as a community we need to make that investment in our kids so that our community can stay vibrant well beyond our time here.
“Using incentives like this as a way of driving the needed resources that we need to do the work that we do is really critical,” Justin added.
Julie Larson, CEO of the YWCA, said “As a nonprofit this is how we make our money, from our special events that support our youth programs.”
Deanna Woodall, the YWCA's vice-president of growth development, wanted to repeat something Dan (Huber) had told her earlier. “'We want you to go and turn that into thousands of dollars for your organization because we support you,’” Woodall said of Huber.
