World War II veteran Roald Zvonik, 92, of Moline, was among three men from the Quad-Cities who traveled to Greece in 2000 to help repair the LST-325 so it could be brought back to the United States as a museum. Zvonik was recognized Wednesday in opening ceremonies.
Lt. Col. Brad Striegel takes a tour with his sons Luke, 15, and Jack, 12, from crew member Greg Clark aboard the USS LST-325 at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Landing Ship Tank is a World War II amphibious vessel that participated in the 1944 Normandy invasion.
The USS LST-325 will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sept. 3 at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf. The LST, or Landing Ship Tank, is a World War II amphibious vessel that participated in the 1944 Normandy invasion.
The USS LST-325 will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sept. 3 at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf. The LST, or Landing Ship Tank, is a World War II amphibious vessel that participated in the 1944 Normandy invasion.
Tom Showalter of Rock Island could hardly describe his feelings being on board the USS LST 325 as it was docked on the Mississippi riverfront at the Isle of Capri Hotel in Bettendorf.
“It think it is very special, to support all the branches of services. It is very emotional for me,” he said.
He is not a veteran but worked 35 years at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring as director of manufacturing operations. He was there during the Vietnam War, when the Arsenal produced weapons for that conflict and did various training.
Showalter was among those attending the opening ceremony Aug. 29 for the World War II amphibious vessel that was docked at Isle Casino in Bettendorf for self-guided tours Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
The USS LST 325, almost as long as a football field, participated in the 1944 Normandy invasion. LST stands for Landing Ship Tank.
It was one of 1,052 built during World War II. It is the only one still operating, although long ago deactivated as an active military vessel.
The amphibious vessel was designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops, and supplies onto enemy shores.
Dwight Zvonik, 96, of Moline, was thrilled to visit the ship along with his brother, Roald, 92, of Moline, who served during World War II on another LST. Dwight served in the war in the Army Air Corps.
“After the war, I helped paint this very ship,” he said.
Ship Capt. Bob Kubota there are 52 volunteers, all veterans, who operate the ship for tours each year. Their average age is 72. This year, they come from 16 states and include three World War II veterans, one of whom is 92 years old.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said the trip was extra special because August marked the 100th anniversary of the First Army that started at the Rock Island Arsenal.
“The Quad-Cities is a special place for us to visit because the Arsenal was such a huge part of the war effort,” said John Tallent, president of the LST Memorial.
Chuck Schroder, of Stockton, Mo., is another of the ship volunteers. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
“Each tour is three to four weeks,” he said. “We have to get to Evansville, Ind., where it is docked. This tour is actually 29 days.
“I enjoy it. I enjoy the heck out of it, really. We are a good group of old people.”
