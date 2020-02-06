Bettendorf Winter Carnival offers fun outdoors and indoors

Hundreds of children joined their friends, parents, grandparents and others Saturday, Feb. 1, exploring the many winter fun options offered across Bettendorf.
The 2020 Winter Carnival, an annual event hosted by the City of Bettendorf, drew participants to indoor and outdoor activities provided across the city.
Activities were planned at several city-owned locations including: the Family Museum, Bettendorf Public Library, Life Fitness Center, Frozen Landing and Palmer Hills Golf Course. The sites reported more than 1,500 visitors collectively during the day.
Here are some scenes from Saturday's festivities: