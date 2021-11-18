 Skip to main content
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing to open Nov. 23
Bettendorf public works employees assemble the giant Christmas tree at Frozen Landing on the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The outdoor ice rink will officially open with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

The city of Bettendorf will host a tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Frozen Landing on Tuesday, Nov. 23 beginning at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Throughout the winter skaters can attend public skating sessions at this outside rink located at 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Hours will be:

* 3-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

* 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays

* 3-10 p.m. Fridays

* 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays

* noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

For weather updates, call 563-529-0587.

Admission to Frozen Landing will be $3 with $2 skate rentals. There also will be $10 family admission offered from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Family admission includes two adults and two children. Additional family members will be $2 per person.

In addition to public skates, Frozen Landing will offer Intro to Skating Lessons. Sessions will be offered on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 5. Youth sessions, for children 5 years and older, will take place 9:30-10 a.m. and 10-10:30 a.m. with adult sessions also being held at 10-10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Visit www.bettendorf.org/register to sign up for a session.

Public skating will be closed for special events and skating lessons.

Frozen Landing ended its 2019-2020 season with record-breaking crowds, recording 24,500 visitors, the highest number in the ice rink's history with skaters and non-skaters.

