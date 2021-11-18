Bettendorf's Frozen Landing to open Nov. 23

The city of Bettendorf will host a tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Frozen Landing on Tuesday, Nov. 23 beginning at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Throughout the winter skaters can attend public skating sessions at this outside rink located at 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.
Hours will be:
* 3-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
* 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays
* 3-10 p.m. Fridays
* 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays
* noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
For weather updates, call 563-529-0587.
Admission to Frozen Landing will be $3 with $2 skate rentals. There also will be $10 family admission offered from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Family admission includes two adults and two children. Additional family members will be $2 per person.
In addition to public skates, Frozen Landing will offer Intro to Skating Lessons. Sessions will be offered on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 5. Youth sessions, for children 5 years and older, will take place 9:30-10 a.m. and 10-10:30 a.m. with adult sessions also being held at 10-10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Visit www.bettendorf.org/register to sign up for a session.
Public skating will be closed for special events and skating lessons.
Frozen Landing ended its 2019-2020 season with record-breaking crowds, recording 24,500 visitors, the highest number in the ice rink's history with skaters and non-skaters.
For more skating information, call 563-529-0587.