Bettendorf's historic Forest Grove School opening for Saturday tours

Andresen said there is also a big screen so larger groups can watch the films more easily. She asked that larger groups contact Forest Grove School Preservation ahead of time and said they can do so through the preservation group's website or Facebook page.

Work on the school was ongoing, she said. One of those efforts was installing replica outhouses to provide a more complete picture of the school's property. Preservation hopes to have those finished some time in the summer.

"We want it to look like it did in the 1920s," she said.

The reason for the focus on that time period is the bell tower, she said. The original bell still exists, so during the renovation one goal was to restore the school's bell tower. Photographs from the early 1920s provided the most accurate evidence of the tower's design.

The restoration project has cost at least about $225,000 and returned the building to the appearance it would have had in the 1920s.

More can be found on the school’s website at https://forestgroveschool.org.

