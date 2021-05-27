Bettendorf's historic Forest Grove School opening for Saturday tours

Forest Grove School No. 5, a restored one-room schoolhouse from 1873, is now open to the public.
The school, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf, was restored from 2012 to 2019. The resulting glimpse into education’s past will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays for free guided tours.
"We're really excited," said Sharon Andresen of the Forest Grove School Preservation group.
The ribbon cutting for the restored school was in 2019. Andresen said there were appointment-only tours available after that with plans for general tours in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped that plan.
The hours for tours could be expanded this summer depending on demand and availability of volunteers, she said.
"It is definitely our hope we can maybe open up one or two afternoons in the week," Andresen said.
Films about the school and the region will also be available to visitors via an interactive kiosk. One of those is “Remembering Forest Grove”, a 10-minute documentary about the school developed by Fourth Wall Films.
Andresen said there is also a big screen so larger groups can watch the films more easily. She asked that larger groups contact Forest Grove School Preservation ahead of time and said they can do so through the preservation group's website or Facebook page.
Work on the school was ongoing, she said. One of those efforts was installing replica outhouses to provide a more complete picture of the school's property. Preservation hopes to have those finished some time in the summer.
"We want it to look like it did in the 1920s," she said.
The reason for the focus on that time period is the bell tower, she said. The original bell still exists, so during the renovation one goal was to restore the school's bell tower. Photographs from the early 1920s provided the most accurate evidence of the tower's design.
The restoration project has cost at least about $225,000 and returned the building to the appearance it would have had in the 1920s.
More can be found on the school’s website at https://forestgroveschool.org.