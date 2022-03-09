Bettendorf's Jean Dickson running for Scott County Supervisorv

Jean Dickson, a former Pleasant Valley School Board member, announced Wednesday she'll run for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors as a Republican.

"My background, energy, and familiarity with the citizens, municipalities and businesses across the county will be a tremendous asset to the board," Dickson said. "I will strive to continue to keep property taxes low while the county continues to provide its high-level quality level of services.”

Dickson ran in the 2021 city elections for an at-large seat on Bettendorf City Council and lost to incumbent Lisa Brown.

Dickson was a school board member for Pleasant Valley Community School District from 2013 to 2021, according to the release. She's currently a member of the Bettendorf Civil Service Commission, which compiles lists of civil service candidates for the council or staff to hire for open positions, and the Grievance Commission for the Iowa Supreme Court, according to the news release.

Dickson has been an attorney for Davenport's Betty, Neuman & McMahon PLC, a private practice, since 1993, according to the release.

Three of the five at-large supervisor seats are up for election in 2022. Ken Croken's term expires at the end of the year, but he plans to run for Iowa House District 97, a newly drawn district in Scott County that lacks an incumbent.

Supervisors John Maxwell, a Republican, and Brinson Kinzer, a Democrat, are also up in 2022, and plan to run for reelection.

Tony Knobbe announced plans to run for county treasurer, though his term isn't up for election until 2024.

Dickman is the third non-incumbent candidate to announce a run for the board.

Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton plans to run again for a supervisor seat as Democrat. She lost by fewer than 70 votes to chairman Ken Beck in the 2020 election.

State Rep. Ross Paustian, a Republican from Walcott, announced his bid for the board. He'll run as a Republican.

As of now, three Republicans and two Democrats will be on ballots for the June 7, 2022, partisan primary elections.

With three seats up for election, voters can advance up to three candidates from each party to the general election as long as each garners more than 35% of partisan votes cast, said Scott County Elections Manager James Martin. That includes write-in candidates.

Dickson graduated in 1989 from Luther College and in 1992 graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law. According to the release, Dickson also previously presided over the Scott County Bar Association and in 2019 was a finalist for a vacancy with the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Locally, Dickson also serves on the Board of Directors for Camp Shalom and the Catholic Endowment Board of Iowa. She's parish council president for Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf. Together with her fiance Greg Vens, they have six adult children, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.